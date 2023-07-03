The dangers of rip currents and what to do if you’re caught in one

Local beaches have seen a moderate to high risk of rip currents since Friday, June 30th

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — While temperatures are soaring, so are the number of water rescues at many area beaches.

At Carolina Beach alone, lifeguards have made more than 200 rescues since Saturday, July 1st.

For 10-year-old Parker Southern, it was important to know what to do if he was ever caught in a rip current.

”First thing you do is obviously you don’t panic,” Southern said. “Then you want to swim out just a little bit and then make a tight curl. And then try not to fight the current, be with the current and let the waves bring you in or the current.”

Parker said his parents were the ones who taught him what to do.

For many people, the first instinct might be to try and help, but according to beachgoer Emily Sanders, that can make things much worse.

“Because when people are drowning, their first instinct, they’re not gonna be thinking logically,” Sanders said. “They’re gonna be trying to grab onto you and so you don’t want to drown as well trying to help them. You just want to get a professional to come and help.”

The 2 biggest things lifeguards want people to remember is always to look for warning flags at lifeguard stations before getting into the water and remain calm if you are ever caught in a rip current.

Officials urge those whoa re going to the beach to educate themselves on how to handle themselves if they are ever caught in a rip current.