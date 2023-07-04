The Eagle’s Dare hosts “Bring Your Own Pool” party for July 4th celebration

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Eagle’s Dare in downtown Wilmington hosted a unique 4th of July celebration. It was a “bring your own pool” party, an idea General Manager Tara Fitzpatrick thought would be a lot of fun.

“A bit of a little pool party, bring your own pool party, we’re doing something a little bit different for the 4th of July. It’s hot, but you can sit out here in some ice cold pools and have some drinks and have a good time. We have a DJ out here,” said Fitzpatrick.

Dozens of people showed up for the food, drinks and music. That was something that Haley Shaw and Roxy Treweek say made this Independence Day celebration shine.

“I think it’s great, I love it. It’s different events, it’s not just come ‘hey and drink, come hang out,’ it’s a theme, it’s all out and it’s a blast here; it’s a great spot too,” said Shaw

The Eagles Dare is located at 420 N Third St in downtown Wilmington.