The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announced

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2024 Class of The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame was announced Thursday to honor those for their excellence in the Wilmington sports world.

The 2024 class of inductees are

Connor Barth – Former Hoggard High School, UNC Chapel Hill and NFL kicker

Joe Browning – Recently retired UNCW Collegiate Athletic Administrator for 38 years

James Faison III- Pender High School and NC Central University football standout

Alley Hart – Kinston native and Wake Forest University Basketball player

Sherri Tynes – Laney High School Women’s Basketball Coach for 23 years

Lousie McColl, President of The Great Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame, said this class might be one of the best.

“Connor Barth, you know being with his history he has. Alley Hart, an outstanding basketball player, you’ve got Sherri Tynes. I mean just the record and how many years, Joe Browning, Judge Faison, I mean you’ve got all of them. I think that it’s probably one of the best, in the top 5 classes we’ve had,” said McColl

The hall of famer’s will be inducted next year at the inductees banquet at the Wilmington Convention Center on May 19th.