The Healing Place celebrates 6 months of helping people

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Healing Place of New Hanover County is marking a milestone, having served the Cape Fear for 6 months.

In just those first 6 months, more than 2,000 men and women have begun getting the help they need.

Since opening in February, the non-profit organization has helped more than 420 people through its residential recovery program.

The Healing Place’s non-medical, social setting detox facility opened to the public on May 15th, providing detox services to more than 330 people.

The organization’s overnight shelter has provided a warm bed and safe place to stay for more than 1,400 men and women.

Brian Mingia, the organization’s executive director, said its important for people to know it’s never a bad decision to try and get help.

“That everything that happens on this campus is, is human,” Mingia said. “And people that are struggling with addiction, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have a deficit in their character. Um, it doesn’t mean that they are a bad person. What it ultimately means is that they need help and its hard to ask for help.”

For those who have been through the program like Neal Aho, it has been an impactful decision.

“It’s really saved my life. I mean, its been life-altering,” Aho said. “I don’t know what I would have done had they not been here, had they not had the resources to help me. Had New Hanover County not had the compassion and the vision to open a place like this. Um, I can’t say enough about it, it’s really changed everything for me.”

Aho will be the first person to graduate from the program on Monday, August 14th.

The Healing Place does not require insurance for people to be accepted into its programs.