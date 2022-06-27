Pageant wraps Juneteenth festivities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The event started with an opening performance and introduction of the participants.

Contestants were judged on fashion wear, performance, and the interview question, “What does Juneteenth mean to me?”

Makynze Nelson was crowned Miss Juneteenth; the first runner-up was Atiya Johnson, and the second runner-up was Mikayla Thames.

According to organizers Juneteenth is celebrated for the whole month of June, with the pageant to wrap up the festivities.

The Juneteenth queen will now attend events and represent the meaning of the holiday, according to Penelope Sidbury.

“She’ll be involved in other festivals, and other parades,” she said. “She’ll be here working with the youth, that come after-school programs, and work with the senior citizens that come here.”

The pageant was on hiatus for some time.

“It is something that we want to continue with because it’s been a while since we had a pageant, and so, it’s a first in five years,” she said. “So, we’re trying to bring it back.

“I really should be a scholarship pageant and that’s what we’re working toward.”

The pageant raised money through Juneteenth-inspired accessories and sponsors, those funds will go to the Juneteenth Committee and The MLK Community Center.

For more information or to donate click here.