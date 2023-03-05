The Miracle League of Wilmington is swinging into the spring season

A new grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment allows players to play free-of-charge.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend was a “grand slam” at The Miracle Field in Wilmington.

In 2008, Accessible Coastal Carolina Events Sports and Services Inc. (ACCESS) began raising money to build The Miracle Field. Saturday marked the start of the spring season for those on The Miracle League of Wilmington.

It was a big “hit” for all ages. Participants gathered at The Miracle Field to ring in the new season.

This year players and volunteers are celebrating a 10-year anniversary for the organization.

Those involved in the organization say it was a special surprise.

Coach and player Erin Cunnane said, “That means everything to me because some of these players – this is the only thing that they get to do. There’s actually not many activities out there for disabled people – and I wish there was. But, you know, like I said this is the miracle league and all the time miracles are happening.”

The Miracle League has served over 650 children and adults ranging from the ages 2 to 80.

You can “catch” The Miracle League in action over the next seven Saturday’s as their spring season continues.