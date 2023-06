The mural at Bijou Park is now complete

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The mural at Bijou Park in Wilmington is now complete!

The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County selected the artists out of 34 submissions.

A $25,000 grant from the PNC Foundation funded the mural development.

Husband and wife Jonathan and Samantha Arango were the duo selected to paint the mural.