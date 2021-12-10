The next big shortage catching people by surprise? Grave monuments

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A surprising shortage of grave monuments is catching many off guard when it comes time to bury their loved ones.

There are a number of reasons it’s taking longer than usual for monuments to be completed, but it’s all connected to the pandemic.

According to Wayne Shafer with Family Stone Works, supply issues have made the granite for monuments more expensive and difficult to get.

Shafer says it used to take 6 to 8 weeks for a monument to be completed, but it’s now taking up to 6 months.

Shafer says it’s been hard on his business and the families he serves.

“It’s made it tough. Some people understand, some customers don’t,” Shafer said. “But it’s not an instant thing like going and buying a cell phone, or if you wrecked a car this time of day you could go get a car. Every single piece has attention to it.”

Shafer says he expect the shortages to continue for as much as another year.

Despite the challenges, Shafer says he enjoys creating unique designs for each monument to make a family’s loss a little easier.