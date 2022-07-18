The NC Medical Society and Our Community Health Initiative to help improve community health in underserved areas

The North Carolina Medical Society is a partner with Our Community Health Initiative (OCHI) software to help improve community health in underserved communities. (Photo: DuquesaMadrid / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Medical Society is a partner with Our Community Health Initiative (OCHI) software to help improve community health in underserved communities.

The Healthy Opportunities Program is now rolling out its pilot program in the Cape Fear region through the ACTS Movement, founded by Reddgo Long, Jr.

ACTS (A Commitment to Serve) is a Wilmington-based non-profit championing the fight against food insecurity.

It began after Hurricane Florence to aid people from disadvantaged economic, social, and family circumstances.

Long says, “I knew there was a community need related to food insecurity and a lack of resources in certain areas of this city. Since launching this nonprofit, we have become a partner agency with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and many other organizations to reduce food insecurity in our region.”

In its continued growth, The A.C.T.S. Movement has selected OCHI Software to support its mission to foster change and service as a resource for those who need help.

Sylvia E. Long, Ph.D is the Healthy Opportunities Program (HOP) Program Manager. Long says “We are hoping through our partnership with OCHI to champion the advancement of community health particularly in underserved communities in the Cape Fear.”

OCHI was created in collaboration with the North Carolina Medical Society Foundation to serve as a Platform to support Community Integrated Health.

OCHI’s, built atop a certified EHR, core functionality includes the ability to create and manage user specific programs for groups, ingesting biometric data, and designing assessments for completion by health coaches or the participants themselves.

As a program and care management solution, OCHI gives The A.C.T.S. Movement several advantages, not the least of which is a simple solution for interoperability with NC Care 360 and the EHR’s of Providers.

OCHI offers the ability to deliver bidirectional patient data between health system providers and community-based organizations, including YMCAs, who were providing a variety of services including health coaching to patients referred to them.

OCHI’s platform will support The A.C.T.S. Movement, Inc. in its dedication to ensuring underserved communities have access to consistent resources and support, including participation as a Human Service Organization in the Healthy Opportunities Pilot by providing healthy food boxes to approved Medicaid beneficiaries.