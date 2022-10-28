‘The One Eighties’ perform on Good Morning Carolina

Cary, NC (WWAY) — A Raleigh-based band called ‘The One Eighties’ just dropped their latest single “No King” on Youtube. The group appeared on Good Morning Carolina Friday morning.

Daniel Cook and Autumn Brand originally met 10 years ago when she was hired to play violin for Daniel’s band New Reveille.

That band was named a top 10 artist to know by Rolling Stones Magazine. However, it disbanded after their record label closed and the pandemic hit. Daniel and Autumn broke off and traveled the country to find their new sound.

Now the duo are going Indie with their newest release.

“We wrote that song [No King], about letting someone know that they can’t take the best of you,” the group said. “We’re kind of saying ‘Hey, we have your number.”

The One Eighties are working on a full-length album that will be released in the spring of 2023.