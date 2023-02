The Order of the Long Leaf Pine presented to Wilmington native Wilbur Jones

Wilbur Jones has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was presented to a Wilmington native Tuesday night during the City Council Meeting.

Captain Wilbur Jones got the prestigious honor for his service to the Tar Heel State.

Jones is a veteran, author and historian.

He also plays a vital role in having Wilmington named as the first American World War Two Heritage City.