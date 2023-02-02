‘The Warming Shelter’ opening its doors to homeless ahead of weekend cold snap

The Warming Shelter is opening Friday and Saturday nights for anyone who needs a place to get out of the cold (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Warming Shelter is scheduled to open this Friday and Saturday night as bitterly-cold air surges into the Cape Fear.

Temperatures as frigid as the lower 20s are forecast for Friday night, with temperatures around freezing on Saturday night.

As a result, the shelter is opening its doors to anyone experiencing homelessness in Wilmington. It’s located at 3403 Winston Blvd.

Shelter staff say they had 93 guests over Christmas weekend in December, when temperatures struggled to make it above freezing even during the day.

The shelter provides a cot, hot meals and care items to those in need.

Ahead of this cold blast, help is needed to support staff and shelter efforts.

