The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps

Will remain open through Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend.

Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay.

Rev. Meg McBride helped organize The Warming Shelter for those who would otherwise risk their lives in the frigid cold.

“Not everyone can access emergency shelter for several different reasons, this gives options,” she said.

Volunteers started prepping The Warming Shelter in the Fellowship Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church Friday afternoon located on Market Street.

Hoggard High School Student Jermaine Armour helped set up the hall alongside his sister, father, and community members.

“It’s always good when you can impact your community and just help people that don’t have the blessings that you have,” he said. “And you know Christmas is coming up and some people don’t have a warm place to stay.”

According to organizers, those seeking shelter will get a coat, a hat, and a warm place to sleep.

Some people like Joshua Lovato and Frantz Mercer were worried they may have no place to go, however, they found out the Warming Shelter would be open.

“So, I was like, this is going to be a hard weekend to get through, then they advanced the shelter and that helped us all out,” said Lovato.

“This is the place to be, food, warmth, restrooms, sleeping, it’s because of God,” said Mercer.

According to Pastor Clifford Barnett, the effort is a partnership that involves faith-based, county, and city organizations.

“We all pull together to have a safe place for people to spend the night,” he said. “We’ve gotten many items from members of the community for people who are housing challenged, we are encouraging our family and friends if there is anything that you want to give, look us up.”

“The response for Christmas weekend has been incredible,” said McBride. “I wasn’t sure if we were going to be able to get enough volunteers, and I’ve had to turn volunteers away.”

A community came together for the best interest of others.

About 60 cots and blankets were set up for anyone seeking shelter and also given a hot meal.

The shelter will remain open through Monday night, more information can be found here.