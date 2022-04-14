Thefts from 14 different cars in Wrightsville Beach, all were unlocked

Wrightsville Beach Police Department (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH (NEWS RELEASE) – This morning, members of the Wrightsville Beach Police Department responded to several calls for service related to thefts from parked cars.

Based on reports received so far, we believe that 14 cars were broken into. Every one of those cars was unlocked.

In one of the cars, the thieves found the keys and the car was driven away. Thankfully the car has been recovered.

From a different car, an unsecured handgun was stolen. In the aftermath of these thefts, various victims are spending their day, alerting banks, cancelling credit cards, and overcoming the shock of being victimized.

You can play a significant role in protecting yourself and protecting your neighbors simply by following these steps:

1. Always lock your car when you leave it (even in your own driveway).

2. Never leave valuable property in your car (especially overnight).

3. Never leave your firearm in your parked car (especially overnight).

4. Always keep a record of the serial number of your firearms and valuable property.

Thieves that find valuable property easy to steal will come back for more. Please play your part in protecting this community by protecting yourself and your property.

In the meantime, our officers and detectives will be working to solve these crimes.