Therapy Works Gym patient families surprised with contest-winning prize money

Some families say money will go to adding sensory gym equipment in their own home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Families with kids receiving therapy at Therapy Works in Wilmington rave about how it is changing their children. On Wednesday, the gym was able to give even more.

Fun Factory Sensory Gyms held a contest for their instillations to create the best videos. Out of the 4,400 gyms across the country, the newly-finished Wilmington gym took home first place. The prize included checks of $500 dollars for 5 families in the names of the children receiving therapy.

The gym was built in the vision of Amy Nolan and Troy Pfefferle, who owns Fun Factory Sensory Gyms. Together, they collaborated on every detail.