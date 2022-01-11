‘There’s nothing like it within 100 miles’: New peach cobbler business coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — There is a new business headed to the Cape Fear that promises big on peachy flavor.

‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ is set to open in Carolina Beach by the end of the month, promising a variety of deserts including 12 kinds of cobbler.

The company began in Nashville, TN, but has since spread to 10 states with many more on the way.

Franchiser Greg George predicts big success for the business, given the unique options the shop will have.

“There’s nothing like it, within 100 miles,” George said. “The reason being is, there’s nowhere in Wilmington or the greater Cape Fear area that you can go out today and get 12 flavors of cobbler with ice cream on top of it. It doesn’t exist.”

Greg George says each location goes through 6,000 pound of cobbler per month.

Plans are in the works for additional location around the Cape Fear, including Leland and downtown Wilmington.