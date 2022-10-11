Third person sentenced in Market Street motel robbery, kidnaping case

Kayla Floyd has been sentenced to prison for her role in a March robbery, kidnapping (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A third person has been sentenced in a case involving the brutal kidnapping and beating of a Wilmington man at a Market Street motel earlier this year.

33-year-old Kayla Floyd pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping and Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday.

She will serve up to 9.4 years in prison.

Kimberly Martinez and Richard Blanton, two of Floyd’s co-defendants, entered guilty pleas earlier this year. Charges against Alvin Sabatell, the lone-remaining charged suspect, are still pending.

Police responded to the McDonald’s at 4301 Market Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. on March 28th, where they found the 32-year-old male victim who had been severely beaten. He reported that he had been lured to the Travel Inn by one of the women involved whom he had met just days prior.

Once he arrived at the motel, he was held at knifepoint, stripped naked, tied up and assaulted for hours by the group with lighters, cigarettes, a tow rope, a belt and other weapons. The victim told detectives that they threatened to kill him after accusing him of sexually assaulting one of the women involved–an accusation that the victim denied.

The defendants also stole multiple items from the victim, including his money, a watch and his truck. He was ultimately able to escape the room and ran to the nearby McDonald’s for help. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken nose and various other injuries.