THIS WEEKEND: Thalian Association’s Divine Divas event for cancer research, youth theatre

Thalian Association Community Theatre is hosting the sixth Divine Divas event on Saturday.

Divine Divas On Broadway Cast (Thalian Association Community Theatre)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Thalian Association Community Theatre is hosting a night of entertainment in Wilmington to benefit a local non-profit that supports ovarian cancer research and a youth theatre organization.

According to a press release, the special evening benefits She ROCKS, an ovarian cancer research and support non-profit, and Thalian Youth Theatre.

Divine Divas On Broadway will take place in the Windell Daniels Ballroom at Union Station, Cape Fear Community College, February 25, 2023.

The one night only event includes a Broadway revue with song and dance featuring thirteen performers from Wilmington’s theatre community, as well as cocktails, dinner, and live and silent auctions.

According to the release, pre-show entertainment will be provided by Wilmington’s premier pianist Ms. Donna Merritt. On Broadway is hosted by local theatre veteran Jeff Phillips and the song list will include beloved tunes from Evita, Gypsy, and Chicago, with show stopping dance numbers from Cabaret and 42nd Street.

After the show, a live auction with Pait Skipper of Cape Fear Jewelry & Antiques will feature unique experiences like a cooking class at Benny’s Big Time Pizzeria, and vacation getaways.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at thalian.org, she-rocks.org, or by calling 910-251-1788.