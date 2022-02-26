Thousands of runners raced in the 12th annual Novant Health Wilmington Marathon

12th annual Novant Health Wilmington NC Marathon February 26, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of runners took to the streets to race in southeastern North Carolina’s largest running event, the 12th annual Novant Health Wilmington, NC Marathon.

The 26.2 mile and 13.1 mile races started at Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach around 7am on Saturday.

The route took runners into downtown Wilmington finishing the race course at Live Oak Bank Pavilion. There was also a 5k held in downtown and a free kids 1 mile run to promote health and fitness in community. Race participants were greeted with cheers, music, and were handed medals the moment they stepped across the finish line.

WWAY spoke with one of the marathoners, who traveled from Charlotte for the event.

“It was good, it was tough, but it was a good course. There was a little bit of tailwind at the beginning and then a headwind at the end but it was a good course. This is my second-ever marathon so I’m glad to have another one out of the way.” Mike walker, marathon runner.

The race averages over 3,500 participants annually, and brings in more than 4 million in economic impact, and has donated nearly 600-thousand dollars since starting. Money donated from the race has benefited numerous local organizations.