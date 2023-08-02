Thousands of Tydemy birth control pills recalled, may be ineffective, FDA warns

Birth Control Pills(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

(CBS NEWS) — Thousands of Tydemy brand birth control pills have been recalled, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday, after testing by drugmaker Lupin Pharmaceuticals found that two lots they made of the tablets might have lower effectiveness.

Recalled batches of the Tydemy pills — a combination prescription contraceptive of estrogen and progestin — are of two specific lot numbers listed on the FDA’s website.

The FDA says the products were distributed nationwide to pharmacies and supermarkets from June 2022 through May 2023.

A total of 4,179 boxes have been recalled, according to the FDA’s database, which amounts to about 350,000 tablets that might be less effective at stopping pregnancy.

People who are currently taking recalled lots of the drugs are urged to continue taking their pills but immediately seek out an alternative from their doctor.

“Lupin advises patients to continue taking their medication. Patients should immediately contact their health care provider for advice regarding an alternative contraceptive method,”the FDA said in its warning.

The agency added that Lupin has voluntarily recalled the affected lots at the wholesale level.