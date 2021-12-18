Thousands of wreaths placed in Wilmington National Ceremony to recognize those who have served

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington National Cemetery saw hundreds of people turn out on Saturday to a ceremony honoring those who served our country.

Wreaths Across America is held in December of each year, with wreaths being placed on graves of former military members at cemeteries in all 50 states.

Organizers say they’re not decorating the graves, but honoring those who served their country.

American Legion Post 68 says the Wilmington portion has grown rapidly year after year.

“Once we’ve had people here, we don’t have to invite them back again,” Post 68 lead Bob Penwell said. “They’re standing at the door ready to go. It’s a great event for us, and actually for the entire cemeteries across coast to coast and certainly for the city of Wilmington.”

Post 68 commander John Hacker says the wreath laying is very symbolic.

“You put the wreath on the stone and step back,” Hacker said. “You acknowledge that person’s name. If you’re a boy scout or military you make a hand salute. That way that person has been acknowledged.”

Following a short ceremony with several speakers, people walked around the cemetery placing a wreath on the thousands of individual graves.