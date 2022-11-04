Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County.

The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations.

Ed O’Neill is a member of the SBI Rotary Club and says there are different cycling routes for riders of differing skill levels.

“We broke it down into three different segments, the Sunset Bridge tour is nine and a half miles, the Ocean Isle Bridge tour is 34 miles,” O’Neill said. “That’s the first two, and then the three combined with Holden Beach combines the 67 miles.”

Organizer Carl Pica says it’s a fun day for everyone involved.

“We have, uh, quite a few different things for the cyclists, we give them lunch we have support if, God forbid, they have a problem with their bicycles on the road,” Pica said. “We have six different police departments that are involved and help us out along the way and two fire departments.”

The race kicks off Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Those wanting to participate can still register online, or arrive at 7:00 a.m. to register on-site.

Pedal-assisted bikes are permitted in this year’s event.

