Three children have died in hot cars this week, bringing yearly total to 28

28 children have been killed inside hot cars this year (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

(WWAY) — Three children have died this week alone after being left or becoming trapped in a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This brings the yearly total of hot car deaths to 28 across the country.

Less than two months ago, a child died in North Carolina after climbing into an unlocked car.

The NHTSA reminds people to never leave a child alone in a car, even with the windows cracked.

You are also advised to check the back seat and to lock an unattended vehicle.

In the sun, the inside of a car can climb well above 130 degrees in minutes.

