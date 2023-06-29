Three dangers your dog faces as the weather heats up

A reminder to not leave your animals in the car as the temperatures warm (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first intense hot streak of the summer is on the way this weekend into early next week.

Highs are expected to soar into the lower to middle 90s each day, creating some dangerous conditions for your dog.

One of the most commonly known dangers is a hot car. When parked in the sun, the temperature in your vehicle can rise by more than one degree per minute for the first 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, cracking the windows doesn’t help much, making it a bad idea to leave your furry friend in the car when running and errand.

Your dog’s sensitive paws are also at risk when it’s hot outside.

Walking on asphalt or sand can cause severe burns to their pads. When highs are in the 90s, the surface can soar to 150 degrees on black asphalt.

For sand, it can reach 120 degrees. Sand can also lead to other issues if small grains get caught in your dog’s webbing.

The best time to go outside is during the first hour of daylight or the last hour of daylight. Avoid the hottest part of the day to keep your dog safer from the summer heat.