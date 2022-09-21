Three people arrested in Elizabethtown traffic stop; stolen vehicle, gun recovered

Three people were arrested and charged in an Elizabethtown traffic stop (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Three people, including a wanted man, have been arrested following a traffic stop in Bladen County.

The Elizabethtown Police Department says they received an alert from their camera system of a stolen vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown.

A Bladen County Deputy was nearby with K9 Officer Orex and assisted with the stop.

During the stop, the K9 officer was deployed for a narcotic sniff on the exterior of the vehicle and alerted that narcotic odor was present. This lead to a search of the vehicle where methamphetamine and fentanyl were located. A firearm was also located.

A thorough search in NCIC data base was completed and revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen from Red Springs, NC and the firearm was also reported stolen.

31-year-old Christopher Blake Carroll of Elizabethtown was wanted by Department of Corrections. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Driving While License Revoked not impaired, Department of Corrections Parole Violation. Carroll received a $261,000 secured bond and is currently being held at Bladen County Detention Center.

23-year-old Briona Ashley Thomas, also of Elizabethtown, was charged with Felony Possession of Scheduled I Controlled Substance and Possession of Methamphetamine. Thomas received a $21,000 secured bond and is currently being held at Bladen County Detention Center.

27-year-old Shane Michael Britt of Bladenboro had outstanding warrants of assault on a female and injury to Personal Property. Britt received a $1,000 unsecured bond and was released.