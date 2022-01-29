Three people arrested in Wilmington after early morning car break-ins

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three people were arrested following Saturday morning car break-ins along Carolina Beach Road.

Wilmington Police responded just before 3:00 a.m. to the 3900 Block of Carolina Beach Rd in response to individuals breaking into vehicles.

When they arrived, police discovered the suspects breaking into a truck.

After seeing the officers, the suspects quickly drove away from the scene.

In the process, their vehicle crashed into a police car causing minor damage. The officer was not injured.

The officer chased the vehicle to the 3700 Block of Carolina Beach Road, where the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

Following a short pursuit, officers arrested 23-year-old Tyrika Lashay Wilson, along with a 14 and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Wilson is charged with fail to give info/aid to an injured person, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts of Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle, Assault on Government Official, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, and Resist/Delay Obstruct LEO.

Wilson is at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

The juveniles were charged with 2 counts of Breaking/Entering a Motor Vehicle. The juveniles were released to their parents. More charges may be pending.

Two firearms were located during during the arrest.

The Wilmington Police Department is reminding the public to please lock your vehicle doors and if you have a firearm take the firearm out of your vehicle at night and to be responsible by securing your firearms.