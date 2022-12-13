Timothy Iannone sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for 1996 rape, kidnapping

Timothy Iannone has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A nearly three-decade-old case has come to a close.

A judge has sentenced Timothy Iannone after he was found guilty on Monday of first degree rape and first degree kidnapping.

61-year-old Iannone will serve a mandatory 49.6 years to as much as 59.25 years in prison.

According to evidence presented, Iannone kidnapped a female victim in 1996, “terrorized” her and held her against her will as a sex slave.

The verdict comes nearly three weeks after the trial began.

Iannone has appealed in this case.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson-Foy, whose body was found near Monkey Junction in 2008. No one has been charged in that case.

We’ll have more on the case and trial on our evening news.