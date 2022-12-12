Iannone found guilty of First Degree Rape and Kidnapping

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County jury has found Timothy Iannone guilty of First Degree Rape and First Degree Kidnapping. The verdict comes nearly three weeks after the trial began.

According to evidence presented, Iannone kidnapped a female victim in 1996, “terrorized” her, and held her against her will as a sex slave.

Some of the state’s witnesses testified to incidents that may have occurred after the 1996 case, showing evidence that may connect Iannone to similar acts.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the murder of Allison Jackson-Foy, whose body was found near Monkey Junction in 2008. No one has been charged in that case.

He will be sentenced by the Honorable Thomas R. Wilson tomorrow morning.