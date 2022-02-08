Tiny home neighborhood coming to Myrtle Beach to help ‘end veteran homelessness’

Work has begun on a new tiny home neighborhood for military veterans in Myrtle Beach.

Construction started on a new two-acre site along 3rd Avenue North and the (VWHRC) in Little River will manage the facility.

The property and project were gifted to Welcome Home by an anonymous local donor, according to Director Scott Dulebohn.

Dulebohn said the homes will be around 160 square feet with a full bathroom, a kitchenette, custom furniture and flat-screen TV.