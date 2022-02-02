Tip-off Tuesday Cape Fear Academy @ Coastal Christian & New Hanover @ Laney

See the video for the highlights, as well as other scores from area teams

LELAND, N.C. – Our tip-off Tuesday coverage featured Wilmington area private schools and a powerhouse MEC matchup.

CFA Girls beat Coastal Christian 51-34 and the Hurricane boys also beat the Centurions 58 to 25.

Laney’s girls got revenge from earlier this season, defeating New Hanover 49 to 34 but the Buccaneer boys dropped this game to the Wildcats 59 to 41.

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

Hoggard 54 vs. North Brunswick 31

Topsail 42 vs. West Brunswick 46

South Brunswick 32 vs. Ashley 37

Pender 53 vs. Whiteville 59

South Col. 43 vs. West Col. 72

East Col. 46 vs. Heide Trask 56

East Bladen 52 vs. Red Springs 70

West Bladen 51 vs. St. Pauls 65