Tip-off Tuesday Cape Fear Academy @ Coastal Christian & New Hanover @ Laney
See the video for the highlights, as well as other scores from area teams
LELAND, N.C. – Our tip-off Tuesday coverage featured Wilmington area private schools and a powerhouse MEC matchup.
CFA Girls beat Coastal Christian 51-34 and the Hurricane boys also beat the Centurions 58 to 25.
Laney’s girls got revenge from earlier this season, defeating New Hanover 49 to 34 but the Buccaneer boys dropped this game to the Wildcats 59 to 41.
OTHER BOYS SCORES:
Hoggard 54 vs. North Brunswick 31
Topsail 42 vs. West Brunswick 46
South Brunswick 32 vs. Ashley 37
Pender 53 vs. Whiteville 59
South Col. 43 vs. West Col. 72
East Col. 46 vs. Heide Trask 56
East Bladen 52 vs. Red Springs 70
West Bladen 51 vs. St. Pauls 65