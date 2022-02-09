Tip off Tuesday February 8, 2022
Highlights include Laney at Hoggard and scores across the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Tip off Tuesday took us to Sheila Boles Gym, where the Hoggard Vikings hosted the Laney Bucs.
The Vikings got the sweep. Hoggard girls and boys improved to 20-3 on the season, with the girls staying undefeated in conference. If the team wins against New Hanover, it will be the first undefeated conference champion team Coach Boubacar Aw has coached at Hoggard.
“You know this is a great group of girls. They’ve worked extremely hard to get to where they are at right now, said Aw. “That’s what it’s about. We try to get better throughout the course of the season. I feel we were not where we were supposed to be in December. But January we are clicking, we are getting better, and that’s a good sign.”
TUESDAY NIGHT BOY’S SCOREBOARD
New Hanover 77 West Brunswick 47
South Brunswick 32 North Brunswick 58
Laney 46 Hoggard 56
Ashley 52 Topsail 50
East Columbus 52 South Columbus 31
West Columbus 59 Pender 61
Whiteville 45 Heide Trask 58
EAST BLADEN 57 MIDWAY 56
WEST BLADEN 40 CLINTON 33