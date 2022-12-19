Tips to prepare for incoming cold weather

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY)– The temperatures are expected to take a deep dive into the 20s and 30s this weekend, which will be the coldest weather of the season so far.

If you have outside pets, it is important to keep them safe.

“If you choose to keep your pets outdoors, you must provide housing,” said Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services.

If you aren’t able to bring your pets inside, Watson says an igloo type dog house is the best for our furry friends.

Although, he says you shouldn’t put a blanket or comforter inside, because that is not the best way for animals to stay warm.

“You want to buy golden wheat straw and break up the flakes and fluff it really good so that they can get in there and burrow. But, it should be considered to bring those animals indoors,” said Watson.

Freezing temperatures can take a toll on your home energy usage as well.

Jeff Brooks is a spokesman with Duke Energy, and suggests you keep your heat on the lowest comfortable temperature as possible, and provides another tip on how to help keep your space warm.

“You can actually use your ceiling fan in a clockwise direction to help pull that warm air down from the ceiling to circulate around the room to help you feel more comfortable. A ceiling fan can really help keep you comfortable without having to raise the thermostat,” said Brooks.

Brooks says other ways you can help conserve your bill is by using the microwave instead of the oven, and to replace your LED bulbs with energy saving bulbs.

Although no wintery precipitation is expected in the Cape Fear this weekend, the cold can be dangerous, so take precautions with your pets and home.