Too much stuff piling up in Hampstead? A new storage facility could help

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — As more people move to eastern Pender County, Christopher Jones and his family business partners are working to bring a new storage facility near the intersection of U.S. 17 and N.C. 210.

Surf City Storage is one of many projects coming to the area soon. The plans are to build an 80,000 square-foot facility with services such as climate-controlled units and U-Haul truck rentals. Jones said it’s going to fill a need in Surf City and Topsail Beach.

“That’s basically why we’re going in that specific location — to serve that growing community which obviously has a lot of growth with apartments and houses going in,” Jones said. “We feel positive that there’s a good level of support there for a storage facility.”

