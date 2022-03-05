Top places in Brunswick County to find live entertainment

(STARNEWS) — Back in the day, looking for live entertainment in Brunswick County had a non-zero chance of coming up empty.

But times have changed. These days, it’s harder to keep track of all the events going on in North Carolina’s second-fastest-growing county than it is to find them.

Here’s a quick look at just a few of the places in Brunswick County that regularly offer some form of live entertainment.

American Fish Company

Located right on the Cape Fear River in downtown Southport, the AFC regularly hosts live music on its deck. Area rock stalwarts The Christine Martinez Band play on Friday, March 4, and there’s an open mic night every Thursday.

