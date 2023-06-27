Topsail High’s softball coach accused of assaulting female player

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Varsity Softball Coach at Topsail High School has been charged with assault on a female, after the sheriff’s office received reports that Eric Phillips assaulted a player.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office received word of the alleged assault in April. Phillips resigned on June 7th.

Pender County Schools released the following statement:

“The day that allegations were reported to the school administration (April 24, 2023), Pender County Schools took immediate action and suspended Mr. Phillips pending a thorough investigation.



The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we take any allegations of misconduct very seriously. Pender County Schools worked in full collaboration with authorities, and any further inquiries regarding this matter should be directed to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.



Pender County Schools remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all of our students and will continue to work diligently to ensure their welfare.”

Investigators with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report of assault and produced their findings of the investigation to the Pender County Grand Jury on Monday.

The Grand Jury indicted Phillips with three counts of Assault on a Female.

Phillips turned himself in to the Pender County Magistrate’s Office and was given an unsecured bond and released. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any other victims or witnesses.

If you have information, contact Det. Eric Short at (910) 259-1212.