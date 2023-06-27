Topsail High’s softball coach accused of assaulting female player
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Varsity Softball Coach at Topsail High School has been charged with assault on a female, after the sheriff’s office received reports that Eric Phillips assaulted a player.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office received word of the alleged assault in April. Phillips resigned on June 7th.
Pender County Schools released the following statement:
Investigators with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report of assault and produced their findings of the investigation to the Pender County Grand Jury on Monday.
The Grand Jury indicted Phillips with three counts of Assault on a Female.
Phillips turned himself in to the Pender County Magistrate’s Office and was given an unsecured bond and released. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any other victims or witnesses.
If you have information, contact Det. Eric Short at (910) 259-1212.