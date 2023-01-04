Tornado Watch issued for Cape Fear through afternoon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the entire Cape Fear.

The watch includes Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick County through 5:00 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development.

A tornado warning means a tornado is forming or has formed and you need to take shelter.

The StormTrack3 weather team will keep you updated on the latest through the evening and will break in on-air if any warnings are issued.