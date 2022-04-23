Touch-A-Truck event happening in Wilmington on Sunday

A helicopter sits on display at the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck event. (Photo: Madison Morgan/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Junior League of Wilmington is hosting its annual Touch-A-Truck event this weekend.

Touch-A-Truck is a unique educational, interactive community event where children of all ages can explore their favorite big trucks and vehicles and see the people who build, protect and serve the Wilmington community.

The event will also include a raffle item, which is a power wheels jeep wrangler. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for an “arms length”. This is a cash only purchase.

The Junior League of Wilmington is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective actions and leadership of trained volunteers. Over the years, the Junior League of Wilmington has contributed more than $1,000,000 and 10,000 volunteer hours to the Wilmington community.

The Touch-a-truck event is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Pointe at Barclay at 1450 Barclay Point Blvd.

Tickets are $6 each or $22 for a 4 pack.Kids under 2 are free. This event is open to the public.

Click here to buy tickets.