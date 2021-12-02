Town of Belville cautions residents after small bear seen in neighborhood

File image of a black bear (Photo: Pixabay)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville is cautioning residents to be on the lookout after a small black bear cub was seen in the Olde Towne neighborhood Thursday morning.

An alert was sent out to the community from the town along with information from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission about what you should do if you come across a bear.

Some of the safety tips include making sure dogs are on a leash and never leaving trash out or food scraps.