Town of Burgaw appoints first assistant town manager

BURGAW, NC (WWAY)—The Town of Burgaw has announced that Jim Hock has been appointed as the Town’s first Assistant Town Manager.

He is no stranger to local government and the community. For the past 6 years, he has served the citizens of Burgaw as the Police Chief.

This selection was based on Chief Hock’s education, training, experience, and credentials, coupled with his willingness to constantly and consistently go above and beyond his ordinary responsibilities.

Chief Hock will continue the supervision of the Police Department as the Chief and, with this added role, will be providing additional leadership and allow for the continued progression of the community.

Chief Hock has over 25 years of experience in Law Enforcement in Pender County. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a Masters in Justice Administration from Methodist University.

Chief Hock graduated from the 257 Session of the FBI National Academy, is a state-certified Law Enforcement Instructor, and has received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission.

In 2021, Chief Hock graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Government’s Municipal Administration program where he gained additional knowledge and training in aspects of municipal management.