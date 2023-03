Town of Carolina Beach provides updates on paving projects

Paving work is being done around Carolina Beach (Photo: Town of Carolina Beach)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two paving projects around Carolina Beach are in the works.

Milling of Carolina Beach Avenue North started Tuesday. Paving of Spartanburg Avenue began Wednesday.

Travelers can expect intermittent lane closures and temporary reroutes during the project, according to officials.

They ask for patience while crews improve Carolina Beach streets.