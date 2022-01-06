Town of Leland Fire/Rescue Department to partner with Cape Fear Regional Special Teams

The Town of Leland Fire/Rescue is teaming up with the Wilmington Police Department by joining the newly formed Cape Fear Regional Special Teams. (Photo credit: Brandon Shope/Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland Fire/Rescue is teaming up with the Wilmington Police Department by joining the newly formed Cape Fear Regional Special Teams.

The partnership between WPD and other agencies in the Cape Fear allows organizations to bring resources together to increase efficiency.

The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams was formed late last year. It consists of Carolina Beach Police, Wrightsville Beach Police, UNCW Police, Leland Police, Burgaw Police, Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Wilmington Fire Department

Under the partnership agreement, WPD shares equipment and training facilities with other departments while being able to utilize their specially-trained personnel during times of need. Regional response includes Crisis Negotiation, SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics), and the Bomb Squad response in the jurisdiction of any partner agency.

“Leland Police Chief Brad Shirley and I are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams,” said Leland Fire/Rescue Chief Chris Langlois. “This opportunity will allow us to contribute to the success of the team and to make these resources available to our community when they are needed.”

Wilmington Chief of Police Donny Williams says he’s delighted Leland Fire/Rescue has joined the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams.

“By bringing additional specially-trained personnel onto the team, we will be able to deliver increased services faster during critical times of need,” said Williams.

The regional team will also work with other public safety agencies that are not direct members at this time in an effort to provide superior emergency services for the Cape Fear region.