Town of Leland holds homecoming celebration at Founders Park

(Photo: Matthew Huddleston / WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland invited new, lifelong and former residents together Saturday evening for a homecoming celebration at Founders Park.

Dozens gathered to enjoy food from one of the many food trucks on the grounds, taking part in socializing and overall fun.

There was also live music and activities for people of all ages.

Town officials say they’re looking to get have more events to bring the community together while still taking precautions against COVID.

“When it came to some of the programming elements for this event, we really tried to tapper down as many touch surface points as possible,” operations services director Wyatt Richardson. “We’ve tried to be mindful of crowd size and gatherings. We’re out here in one of our largest open spaces possible to give some socially distancing if necessary.”

Richardson says the town is looking to make this an annual fall event for the area.