Town of Leland releases Economic Development Strategic Plan for the next 5 years

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland continues to grow at a rapid pace. It recently released its 2023-2027 Economic Development Strategic Plan with a mission of bringing in businesses and more amenities for residents.

“So, we’re really focused on a number of different target sectors such as medical technoloy, bio-medical technology, marine science, life sciences and health care. We also target specific areas in the town that we’ll want to attract mixed use and commercial development such as the Gateway District, the Leland Innovation Park and the 74/76 Corridor,” said Gary Vidmar, the Town of Leland’s Economic & Community Development Director.

One thing Leland residents have been asking for is a hub for entertainment, shopping, dining and a school. It’s something that is being planned as well.

“So, we’ve identified an area on Highway 17 that we hope to establish a mixed use, large development that we’ll call our downtown center. A mix of commercial businesses, healthcare, possibly a school and also residential,” Vidmar explained.

With all that growth, the need for improved roadways and transportation would need to be established as well.

“We’re engaged in discussion with the NCDOT and the WNPO to talk about transportation, that’s a big factor with growth that we’ve already been occurring in the town. So, with this commercial activity we’ll be experiencing even more transportation challenges. So, we’re going to be working very very closely with NCDOT on those things,” Vidmar said.

You can view the full Economic Development Strategic Plan here.