Town of Leland still holding ‘Leland in Lights’ events, despite year-long renovation project

Leland in Lights (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Community-favorite ‘Leland in Lights’ is still happening this holiday season, despite renovation work at Founders Park.

The work is expected to last for around a year, but officials say it won’t stop them from holding annual holiday events (possibly scaled back just a bit).

A Tree Lighting ceremony will take place at Town Hall on December 2nd from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Leland Express will be running, with food trucks and pictures with Santa being offered.

Town Hall Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic between Village Road and Old Fayetteville Road to allow event-goers to walk through the event.

Free parking will be available at First Baptist Church of Leland at 517 Village Rd NE, with a free shuttle to and from the event beginning at 5:30 p.m.