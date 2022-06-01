Town of Leland will hold Hurricane Expo at Cultural Arts Center

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland will host its second annual Hurricane Expo on Saturday, June 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Leland Cultural Arts Center, located at 1212 Magnolia Village Way.

This year’s expo will feature workshops on the hurricane season outlook, a question and answer panel with Town staff and public safety officials, and presentations on flooding and insurance.

The goal is to make sure residents are prepared should a hurricane impact our region this season by offering a one stop shop for resources and to answer all their hurricane and storm-related questions.

Questions for the panel comprised of Town staff and public safety officials should be submitted using this form by June 5th.

Emergency management partners from across the area will be there to help your family prepare.

Town of Leland staff from Fire/Rescue, Police, Public Services, and Planning and Inspections departments will be part of the Hurricane Expo.

Other participating agencies include Brunswick County Emergency Services, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, American Red Cross, N.C. Cooperative Extension Agency, N.C. Department of Insurance, Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, WWAY TV3, and H2GO.

Learn more about the 2022 Hurricane Expo on the Town’s website.