Town of Navassa Collector Street Plan Survey

The Town of Navassa is developing an updated Collector Street Plan and is looking for input from those who live in, work in, or travel through the town. The plan, which will serve as an update to the 2004 Navassa Collector Street Plan, will provide a safe and efficient multimodal transportation network that accommodates future growth and development in the town.

To access the survey, please visit: https://metroquestsurvey.com/dp8l8s

Feedback from the survey will help the design team as they draft recommendations, both for a proposed collector street network and for collector street design standards, as well as policy recommendations. A public meeting, during which draft recommendations will be presented, is planned for early March.

If you need a paper copy of the survey or have any questions about it or the plan update, please contact Rachel McIntyre with the WMPO at rachel.mcintyre@wilmingtonnc.gov.