Town of Surf City announces special events for the season
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City has plenty of events going for the season this year. The community is invited to participate.
May 7th: Surf City Fitness Race to the Coast
May 14th: Surf City Bridge Jam
May 21st: “Run4Ukraine” 5K Run and Walk
May 27th: Memorial Day Remembrance
June 3rd: Movie in the Park
June 10th: Sip, Shop and Stroll
June 14th: Flag Day Ceremony
June 18th: Kids Fishing Tournament
June 24th: Movie in the Park
July 3rd: Independence Day Celebration
July 15th: Movie in the Park
July 22nd: Sip, Shop and Stroll
July 29th: Movie in the Park
August 5th: Movie in the Park
August 12th: Sip, Shop and Stroll
August 19th: Movie in the Park
There are also events throughout September and October.
You can get more details on these events on their website by going to their website, https://www.surfcitync.gov/.