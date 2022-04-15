Town of Surf City announces special events for the season

Surf City beach strand on Sunday. (Photo: Eric Vithalani)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City has plenty of events going for the season this year. The community is invited to participate.

May 7th: Surf City Fitness Race to the Coast

May 14th: Surf City Bridge Jam

May 21st: “Run4Ukraine” 5K Run and Walk

May 27th: Memorial Day Remembrance

June 3rd: Movie in the Park

June 10th: Sip, Shop and Stroll

June 14th: Flag Day Ceremony

June 18th: Kids Fishing Tournament

June 24th: Movie in the Park

July 3rd: Independence Day Celebration

July 15th: Movie in the Park

July 22nd: Sip, Shop and Stroll

July 29th: Movie in the Park

August 5th: Movie in the Park

August 12th: Sip, Shop and Stroll

August 19th: Movie in the Park

There are also events throughout September and October.

You can get more details on these events on their website by going to their website, https://www.surfcitync.gov/.