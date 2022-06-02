Town of Surf City looking for talented, experienced mural artist for large project

"The winning concept will capture the spirit of Surf City with a permanent installation on a public wall donated by The Town of Surf City."

Surf City beach strand on Sunday. (Photo: Eric Vithalani)

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City’s Beautification and Enhancement Committee (BEC) shares a commission opportunity, open to all North Carolina Artists with experience in outdoor murals, who are interested in submitting a proposal.

The Beautification and Enhancement Committee reports directly to the Town of Surf City’s Town Council and is

dedicated to celebrating and preserving the beauty of Surf City through beautification and enhancement projects like

murals.

The Public Art commissioned by the BEC will be located within the town of Surf City, creating a cultural

destination for Surf City and the greater Topsail Island residents and visitors to the island.”

The space that has been identified by BEC for public art is the concrete L-Shaped Wall that is located near the Surf City

water tower.

This wall screens the visibility of pump station from the parking lot and traffic circle.

The total surface is roughly 536 sq ft.

The walls are built with concrete block with a concrete stucco finish. The finish has some cracks, rusted bolts (structural),

and blemishes.

The wall is currently painted a soft blue green. This will be pressure washed and primed with a white primer appropriate for exterior stucco.

For more information on this project, and to submit your application, click here to be redirected to the webpage.