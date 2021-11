TOYS FOR TOTS: Drop off donations at WWAY

Few of the toys donated for families in the Cape Fear region. (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s that time of year again. Your toy donations can help make the holidays a little brighter for countless children in our community.

WWAY has partnered with the United States Marine Corps for the annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

Bring any new, unwrapped toys to the WWAY Studio at 1224 Magnolia Village Way in Leland. You can drop off donations Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All donations will go to the local Salvation Army and other area non-profit organizations. You have until December 10 to drop of donations at WWAY.

For more Toys for Tots information, visit here.