TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure taking place off Carolina Beach Road next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Communications has announced that there will be a lane closure taking place off of Carolina Beach Road starting next week.

From March 6th through the 23rd, work to install a right turning lane for Hanover Pines Nature Park will cause a closure in the northbound lane in the 6100 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Due to the installation, a portion of the road will be closed overnight from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The closed lane consists of traffic traveling back into Wilmington into the area of the Exxon Gas Station and small business complex that features Fish Bites.

Residents should be aware of possible delays in that area during the construction.